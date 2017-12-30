UFC 219 live blog: Cyborg vs. Holm wraps up the year in fighting Local Khalil Roundtree falls victim to upset in final preliminary bout

A transitional year for the UFC comes to a close tonight at T-Mobile Arena with the final fight card of the year.

UFC 219 serves as the annual New Year’s Eve weekend pay-per-view event this year. It will conclude the locally based promotion’s first full year under new ownership, Endeavor, in fitting fashion.

Cris Cyborg defends her women’s featherweight championship belt against Holly Holm in the main event, making it a first time pay-per-view headlining role for the most decorated female fighter in the world. As a year, 2017 has tested the UFC’s ability in developing new stars with the forces it’s ridden the last couple years — Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey — having never appeared in the octagon.

Holm is a slightly more proven commodity, having beaten Rousey two years ago in the main event of one of the sport’s all-time best selling pay-per-views as well as having fought in several other high-profile events. She’s seen as the best bet to give Cyborg, who’s won 18 straight fights dating back to 2005, any type of challenge.

Two lightweight bouts are in direct support, with another star who was otherwise absent from 2017 fighting for the first time in 13 months. Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was forced to pull out of an interim title fight with Tony Ferguson due to weight issues nine months ago, re-emerges to face Edson Barboza.

Nurmagomedov is 24-0 in his career.

Dan Hooker and Marc Diakiese are in the other lightweight bout, which will follow another budding undefeated star in Cynthia Calvillo taking on former champion Carla Esparza in a women’s strawweight bout.

There are links to the past at UFC 219 too. In the pay-per-view opener, longtime fan favorite Carlos Condit come back for the first time in 16 months. Condit will take on Neil Magny, who memorably went on a seven-fight win streak in 2014-2015.

The Sun is cageside for all of the action, so follow along here for updates from the main card all night. Check below for full results from the preliminaries.

It took until the final preliminary fight for an upset, but it was the biggest underdog on the card who ultimately came through. Michal Oleksiejczuk defeated Khalil Roundtree via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) in a light heavyweight bout

Myles Jury continued his climb back up the lightweight rankings with a second straight victory. Jury controlled the action throughout in securing a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) over Rick Glenn.

Martin Vettori and Omari Akhmedov fought to a majority draw in an action-packed middleweight bout. Vettori staved off exhaustion to finish strong and secure a draw in the final round.

Matheus Nicolau defeated Louis Smolka via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25) in a flyweight bout. Nicolau appeared to get stronger as the fight progressed, wearing Smolka out with body shots.

Tim Elliott's grappling was far too much for Mark De La Rosa in a flyweight bout. Elliott finished De La Rosa via anaconda choke for a submission victory at 1:41 of the second round.

