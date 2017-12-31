Casino promotions: Dec. 31-Jan. 6

M RESORT

$40,000 New Year’s Eve Drawings

Date: Dec. 31

Time: Hourly, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Information: Win up to $2,000 in play.

• • •

$25,000 New Year’s Eve Table Games Giveaway

Date: Dec. 31

Time: Hourly, 9:15 p.m.-1:15 a.m.

Information: Ten players will be chosen every hour to take home their share of $25,000.

• • •

$20,000 New Year’s Day Drawings

Date: Jan. 1

Time: Hourly, 2-6 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000 in play at preliminary drawings; win $5,000 in play at the 6 p.m. drawing. Earn one drawing entry for every 250 tier points starting at 4 a.m. Players must opt-in on any casino kiosk from noon to 5:59 p.m. to be eligible.

• • •

LUCKY DRAGON

Naturally 8 Lucky Saturdays

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 9 and 11 p.m.

Information: For baccarat players with a loyalty card. Receive a natural 8 hand to be entered in a drawing. Win $10,000 in prizes.

• • •

Holiday Point Race

Date: December

Information: Earn points to redeem for gas cards (keep the points). Earn 500 points for a $10 gas card; earn more than 5,000 points to get a $100 gas card.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

Prime Time Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Slot tournament, discounts and more for loyalty-card members 50 and older. Top prize in tournament is $1,000.

• • •

HOOTERS

Dare Devil You Spin You Win

Date: Dec. 29-April 1

Information: Win up to $1 million; daily prizes include shirts, merchandise, slot play and more. Receive one free kiosk swipe daily; earn additional swipes for 250 base points.

• • •

TUSCANY

Thank You Seniors Thursdays

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Members 50 and older receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.

• • •

Spin & Win Slot Tournament

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: Noon-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to participate.

• • •

New Year’s Eve Special

Date: Dec. 31

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Table games wine giveaway

Date: December

Information: Earn tickets for wine by playing table games.

• • •

Mystery Free Play

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive a mystery amount of slot play. See loyalty club for details.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

Pick an Elf kiosk game

Date: December

Information: Players who earn 20 points, or a $10 average rated bet for one hour, are eligible. Win up to $5,000 in slot play.

• • •

20x Mystery Multiplier and Bonus New Year’s Day Multiplier

Date: Mondays through Jan. 1

Information: Earn up to 20x points on slots every Monday in December and a 10x slot multiplier on Jan. 1. Players are allowed up to 75,000 points. Excludes video poker.

• • •

$357,000 Run for the Money Drawings

Date: Saturdays through Jan. 27

Time: 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Earn entries through play; win up to $100,000.

• • •

Touchdown Mania Kiosk Game

Date: Tuesdays-Thursdays in January

Information: Players who earn 20 points or a $10 average rated bet for one hour are eligible to play and win dining credits, points, mystery gifts, and up to $5,000 in slot play.

• • •

Plugged-In Series Giveaway

Date: Thursdays in January

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Players who earn 250 slot points, 500 video poker points or a $25 average rated bet for one hour will be eligible to receive a gift. The series includes a can opener, hand mixer, food chopper and a toaster.

• • •

Seven-Piece Salad Set giveaway

Date: Jan. 9

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Legend players may pick up their gift starting at 10 a.m. The gift is limited to one per player, available to the first 400 members.

• • •

Five Piece Pitcher and Glass Set Giveaway

Date: Jan. 23

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Legend pick-up starts at 10 a.m. Gifts are limited to one per player, available to the first 850 members.

• • •

$2,500 slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Players may qualify by inserting their loyalty card into an eligible slot machine.

• • •

Spin and Win Hot Seat

Date: Sundays in December

Time: Hourly, noon-5 p.m.

Information: Four players will be chosen each hour to spin wheel and win up to $500 in play.

• • •

Baccarat hot seats

Date: Wednesdays and Saturdays

Time: 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays

Information: Win a share of promotional chips. Players may qualify with an open rating and minimum wage average bet of $25 on pai gow poker or mini-baccarat.

• • •

Weekly $30,000 Baccarat Drawings

Date: Fridays

Time: 8, 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Win a share of $30,000 in play.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

Instant Riches Bonus Wheel Game

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: For players on machines in the slot section adjacent to Bond Bar. Earn a wheel spin for every 1,000 points earned. Win up to $500 in play with each spin. Players can participate up to 50 times.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Double Diamond drawing

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays in December

Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.

• • •

Triple 7 Saturday Pit Drawing

Date: Saturdays

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive 100 virtual drawing tickets for every pit comp dollar earned Saturday to Saturday. Top prize is $700 in chips.

• • •

Wednesday Point Madness

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: From midnight Monday from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 6 p.m, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot base point earned. Top prize is 50,000 points.

• • •

Ice cream giveaway

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive an ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

New members

Information: New card members who earn 25 points within the first 72 hours of using their card will be awarded up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

Touchdown at Downtown

Date: Sundays through Dec. 31

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing tickets through play and dining. Top prize is signed memorabilia or $200 slot play.

• • •

BINION’S

Mother Lode swipe and win

Date: Ongoing

Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Nifty 50 slot tournament

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES*

MLK Multiplier

Date: Jan. 15

Information: Receive 11x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

• • •

Young at Heart

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 7 a.m.-midnight

Information: For players 50 and older. Includes drawings, point multipliers and dining discounts. See kiosk for details.

*Valid at California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

• • •

Go on a Point Shopping Spree

Date: December, while supplies last

Information: Use points to receive a panini maker for 20,000 points, hand/stand mixer for 28,000 points, an eight-cup food processor for 25,000 points and a stay or go six-quart portable slow cooker for 20,000 points.

*Valid at Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam’s Town.

• • •

SUNCOAST

$50,000 New Year’s Eve Celebration drawings

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 2 p.m.-12:15 a.m.

Information: Players will have the chance to win up to $5,000.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Slot Tournaments

Date: Sundays in December

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points for the first entry to the tournament, earn an additional 150 points for a second entry.

• • •

SAM'S TOWN

Point multipliers

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in December

Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

Point multipliers

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December

Information: Receive 10x points on slots.

*Valid at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset.

• • •

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

Dining points multiplier

Date: Through Jan. 1

Information: Earn 2x points for holiday dining. Not valid at cafes or buffets.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

ELDORADO and JOKERS WILD*

Mystery point multipliers

Date: Sundays in December

Information: Earn up to 50x points.

• • •

BOULDER STATION

$15,000 Countdown to 2018 Cash Drawings

Date: Through Jan. 1

Time: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Spin for up to $5,000. There will be five participants at each drawing. Earn 5x entries every Thursday and swipe daily for 10 free entries.

• • •

GOLDEN NUGGET

New player rewards

Date: Ongoing

Information: Sign up for a players card and earn 20 points to spin. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

SANTA FE STATION

Cash in on the New Year

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Information: Earn entries until Dec. 31. Win up to $100,000. Earn 5x entries from 2-10:15 p.m. on Dec. 31.

• • •

CANNERY*

Sizzling Hot Seat drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays

Time: 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Win up to $200 in chips. Four table games players will be chosen at each drawing.

*Both locations

• • •

Mystery point multiplier

Date: Dec. 31

Information: Receive up to 18x points.

*Both locations

• • •

Bonus Bet Cash Drawings

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 1 p.m.

Information: Ten players will win up to $50 in promotional chips or $200 in cash per drawing. Earn drawing entries per hand for any of the following bonus bets: Lucky Ladies, Bet the Bust, Blackjack Spin bonus bets and more.

*Boulder Highway location

• • •

PLAZA

Milkshake Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Time: 8 a.m.-midnight

Information: Earn 100 slot points to receive a milkshake.

• • •

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

• • •

Silverton Rewards Club Program

Date: Ongoing

Information: Sign up for the rewards club to receive a gift and free play.

• • •

Go Long! Weekly Football Challenge

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Swipe card at kiosk to participate.

• • •

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in December

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at the Wildfire Gaming properties.

• • •

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

50-plus Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can participate in $5,500 slot and video poker tournaments, $3,000 weekly tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $4,000 free slot play drawings at 7 and 8 p.m. Earn 50 points to receive a swipe on the kiosk for cash, slot play, points and dining.

• • •

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases each month it isn’t hit.