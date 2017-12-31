Casino promotions: Dec. 31-Jan. 6

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 | 2 a.m.
M RESORT
$40,000 New Year’s Eve Drawings
Date: Dec. 31
Time: Hourly, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Information: Win up to $2,000 in play.
• • •
$25,000 New Year’s Eve Table Games Giveaway
Date: Dec. 31
Time: Hourly, 9:15 p.m.-1:15 a.m.
Information: Ten players will be chosen every hour to take home their share of $25,000.
• • •
$20,000 New Year’s Day Drawings
Date: Jan. 1
Time: Hourly, 2-6 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000 in play at preliminary drawings; win $5,000 in play at the 6 p.m. drawing. Earn one drawing entry for every 250 tier points starting at 4 a.m. Players must opt-in on any casino kiosk from noon to 5:59 p.m. to be eligible.
• • •
LUCKY DRAGON
Naturally 8 Lucky Saturdays
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 9 and 11 p.m.
Information: For baccarat players with a loyalty card. Receive a natural 8 hand to be entered in a drawing. Win $10,000 in prizes.
• • •
Holiday Point Race
Date: December
Information: Earn points to redeem for gas cards (keep the points). Earn 500 points for a $10 gas card; earn more than 5,000 points to get a $100 gas card.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
Prime Time Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: Slot tournament, discounts and more for loyalty-card members 50 and older. Top prize in tournament is $1,000.
• • •
HOOTERS
Dare Devil You Spin You Win
Date: Dec. 29-April 1
Information: Win up to $1 million; daily prizes include shirts, merchandise, slot play and more. Receive one free kiosk swipe daily; earn additional swipes for 250 base points.
• • •
TUSCANY
Thank You Seniors Thursdays
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Members 50 and older receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.
• • •
Spin & Win Slot Tournament
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: Noon-9 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points to participate.
• • •
New Year’s Eve Special
Date: Dec. 31
Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Table games wine giveaway
Date: December
Information: Earn tickets for wine by playing table games.
• • •
Mystery Free Play
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Receive a mystery amount of slot play. See loyalty club for details.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
Pick an Elf kiosk game
Date: December
Information: Players who earn 20 points, or a $10 average rated bet for one hour, are eligible. Win up to $5,000 in slot play.
• • •
20x Mystery Multiplier and Bonus New Year’s Day Multiplier
Date: Mondays through Jan. 1
Information: Earn up to 20x points on slots every Monday in December and a 10x slot multiplier on Jan. 1. Players are allowed up to 75,000 points. Excludes video poker.
• • •
$357,000 Run for the Money Drawings
Date: Saturdays through Jan. 27
Time: 7 and 9 p.m.
Information: Earn entries through play; win up to $100,000.
• • •
Touchdown Mania Kiosk Game
Date: Tuesdays-Thursdays in January
Information: Players who earn 20 points or a $10 average rated bet for one hour are eligible to play and win dining credits, points, mystery gifts, and up to $5,000 in slot play.
• • •
Plugged-In Series Giveaway
Date: Thursdays in January
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Players who earn 250 slot points, 500 video poker points or a $25 average rated bet for one hour will be eligible to receive a gift. The series includes a can opener, hand mixer, food chopper and a toaster.
• • •
Seven-Piece Salad Set giveaway
Date: Jan. 9
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Legend players may pick up their gift starting at 10 a.m. The gift is limited to one per player, available to the first 400 members.
• • •
Five Piece Pitcher and Glass Set Giveaway
Date: Jan. 23
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Legend pick-up starts at 10 a.m. Gifts are limited to one per player, available to the first 850 members.
• • •
$2,500 slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Players may qualify by inserting their loyalty card into an eligible slot machine.
• • •
Spin and Win Hot Seat
Date: Sundays in December
Time: Hourly, noon-5 p.m.
Information: Four players will be chosen each hour to spin wheel and win up to $500 in play.
• • •
Baccarat hot seats
Date: Wednesdays and Saturdays
Time: 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays
Information: Win a share of promotional chips. Players may qualify with an open rating and minimum wage average bet of $25 on pai gow poker or mini-baccarat.
• • •
Weekly $30,000 Baccarat Drawings
Date: Fridays
Time: 8, 10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Win a share of $30,000 in play.
• • •
COSMOPOLITAN
Instant Riches Bonus Wheel Game
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: For players on machines in the slot section adjacent to Bond Bar. Earn a wheel spin for every 1,000 points earned. Win up to $500 in play with each spin. Players can participate up to 50 times.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Double Diamond drawing
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays in December
Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.
• • •
Triple 7 Saturday Pit Drawing
Date: Saturdays
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Receive 100 virtual drawing tickets for every pit comp dollar earned Saturday to Saturday. Top prize is $700 in chips.
• • •
Wednesday Point Madness
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: From midnight Monday from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 6 p.m, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot base point earned. Top prize is 50,000 points.
• • •
Ice cream giveaway
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Receive an ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
New members
Information: New card members who earn 25 points within the first 72 hours of using their card will be awarded up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
Touchdown at Downtown
Date: Sundays through Dec. 31
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing tickets through play and dining. Top prize is signed memorabilia or $200 slot play.
• • •
BINION’S
Mother Lode swipe and win
Date: Ongoing
Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500
• • •
SILVER SEVENS
Nifty 50 slot tournament
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES*
MLK Multiplier
Date: Jan. 15
Information: Receive 11x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at California, Fremont and Main Street Station.
• • •
Young at Heart
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 7 a.m.-midnight
Information: For players 50 and older. Includes drawings, point multipliers and dining discounts. See kiosk for details.
*Valid at California, Fremont and Main Street Station.
• • •
Go on a Point Shopping Spree
Date: December, while supplies last
Information: Use points to receive a panini maker for 20,000 points, hand/stand mixer for 28,000 points, an eight-cup food processor for 25,000 points and a stay or go six-quart portable slow cooker for 20,000 points.
*Valid at Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam’s Town.
• • •
SUNCOAST
$50,000 New Year’s Eve Celebration drawings
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 2 p.m.-12:15 a.m.
Information: Players will have the chance to win up to $5,000.
• • •
GOLD COAST
Slot Tournaments
Date: Sundays in December
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points for the first entry to the tournament, earn an additional 150 points for a second entry.
• • •
SAM'S TOWN
Point multipliers
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in December
Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
Point multipliers
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December
Information: Receive 10x points on slots.
*Valid at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset.
• • •
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
MyGeneration Wednesdays
Date: Ongoing
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
Dining points multiplier
Date: Through Jan. 1
Information: Earn 2x points for holiday dining. Not valid at cafes or buffets.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
ELDORADO and JOKERS WILD*
Mystery point multipliers
Date: Sundays in December
Information: Earn up to 50x points.
• • •
BOULDER STATION
$15,000 Countdown to 2018 Cash Drawings
Date: Through Jan. 1
Time: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Spin for up to $5,000. There will be five participants at each drawing. Earn 5x entries every Thursday and swipe daily for 10 free entries.
• • •
GOLDEN NUGGET
New player rewards
Date: Ongoing
Information: Sign up for a players card and earn 20 points to spin. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
SANTA FE STATION
Cash in on the New Year
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 10:30 p.m.
Information: Earn entries until Dec. 31. Win up to $100,000. Earn 5x entries from 2-10:15 p.m. on Dec. 31.
• • •
CANNERY*
Sizzling Hot Seat drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays
Time: 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
Information: Win up to $200 in chips. Four table games players will be chosen at each drawing.
*Both locations
• • •
Mystery point multiplier
Date: Dec. 31
Information: Receive up to 18x points.
*Both locations
• • •
Bonus Bet Cash Drawings
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 1 p.m.
Information: Ten players will win up to $50 in promotional chips or $200 in cash per drawing. Earn drawing entries per hand for any of the following bonus bets: Lucky Ladies, Bet the Bust, Blackjack Spin bonus bets and more.
*Boulder Highway location
• • •
PLAZA
Milkshake Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Time: 8 a.m.-midnight
Information: Earn 100 slot points to receive a milkshake.
• • •
Spin2Win
Date: Daily
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
777 Slot Tournament
Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.
Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.
• • •
SILVERTON
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
• • •
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
• • •
Silverton Rewards Club Program
Date: Ongoing
Information: Sign up for the rewards club to receive a gift and free play.
• • •
Go Long! Weekly Football Challenge
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Swipe card at kiosk to participate.
• • •
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in December
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at the Wildfire Gaming properties.
• • •
MyGeneration Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
50-plus Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can participate in $5,500 slot and video poker tournaments, $3,000 weekly tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $4,000 free slot play drawings at 7 and 8 p.m. Earn 50 points to receive a swipe on the kiosk for cash, slot play, points and dining.
• • •
Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings
Date: Last Wednesday of the month
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases each month it isn’t hit.