New year brings new hope: 10 reasons for optimism in 2018

Coming off of a year that inundated us with a relentless string of disasters, tragedies, sorrows and clashes, it’s time to close the 2017 calendar and look forward to 2018 with hopeful eyes.

In Las Vegas, we have numerous reasons for optimism heading into the new year. We leave 2017 as a community that is spiritually stronger than ever, having responded to the unspeakable horror of the Oct. 1 shooting with uncommon valor, selflessness and resolve. We’ll never forget that horrible night. Yet we also won’t forget how we came together afterward, nor especially how our community’s law enforcement officers, first responders and medical staffs responded so heroically and professionally.

As we continue to emerge from the sadness and emotional trauma of Oct. 1, we can be thankful that our city is growing, our economy is robust and that our luster as a global travel destination remains as bright as ever.

So on the last day of a bruising year, here are some of the reasons to greet 2018 with positivity in Las Vegas.

1. Our housing market is one of the fastest-growing in the nation, with a recent Standard & Poor’s analysis placing us No. 2 behind Seattle. Better yet, experts contend Las Vegas housing values are not becoming overinflated like they did before the 2008 recession. The value increase isn’t as steep today as it was then, and reforms in lending practices have helped keep values in check.

2. At 5 percent, Nevada’s unemployment rate is nearing its pre-recession low of 4.4 percent. And more jobs are on the way. Construction on the Genting Resorts World project has ramped up in recent weeks, and major construction work is on the horizon on the Raiders stadium and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority expansion.

3. We’re blessed with vibrant immigrant communities that play a critical role in our economy and make invaluable contributions to our culture. We also have a strong and committed group of advocates for those immigrants, including Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval. Sandoval, a Republican, recently joined a group of governors who urged Congress to take quick action to protect children eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and in February he said he would not mobilize the Nevada National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants if President Donald Trump asked him to do it. Nevada was among 11 states listed on a memo obtained by the Associated Press outlining a plan to use 100,000 National Guard members for an immigration sweep.

4. Las Vegas’ major resort companies are growing and reinvesting in their properties. At least 10 resorts on or near the Strip underwent renovations in 2017. Although the renovations took some 800 rooms off-line, which is likely to result in a slight decrease in our annual number of visitors in 2017, the refreshening will pay off in the long term by making our resorts even more attractive to travelers. Meanwhile, key building projects include Wynn Resorts’ Paradise Park at the former golf course grounds, MGM Resorts’ transformation of the Monte Carlo into Park MGM and Station Casinos’ ongoing redo of Palace Station.

5. UNLV is on a remarkable trajectory. Enrollment is up, fundraising is healthy and the university is making campus improvements like its breathtaking $60 million Hospitality Hall, which opens in January. The first class of medical school students started their studies last summer, and officials are working toward starting construction of the medical school building. UNLV’s year ended on a high note with reports that it had worked out favorable terms with the Raiders on joint use of the stadium.

6. Nevada’s commitment to developing renewable energy remains as strong as ever. In 2017, Nevada edged out California to become the nation’s No. 1 producer of solar and geothermal power per capita.

7. The NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights have quickly become a source of community pride, with the winningest start by an expansion team in NHL history. The Golden Knights, winners of six straight games heading into today’s 12:30 p.m. matchup with Toronto, are a virtual lock to make the playoffs in their first season. Simply amazing.

8. In other sports developments, the city’s new WNBA team will start its season in April, and the Las Vegas Lights United Soccer League team opens in February. In addition, officials have green-lighted construction of a 10,000-seat stadium in Summerlin for the Las Vegas 51s Triple-A baseball team.

9. The proposed Yucca Mountain nuclear waste dump remains in mothballs. Southern Nevada made it through the first year of the Trump administration without seeing progress on efforts to revive Yucca Mountain. But the efforts aren’t dead, and there will undoubtedly be a need to combat proponents again at some point.

10. We’re making steady progress on transportation. Project Neon is clicking along, and the second phase of the Interstate 11 Boulder City bypass is on schedule to be completed in the fall of 2018. Progressive ideas have found traction, like the Navya automated shuttle being tested downtown and the proposed Maryland Parkway light rail. As for the Maryland Parkway project, officials say it would be viable if the community can get federal funding to cover about half of the estimated construction cost of $573 million to $705 million.

That’s just a sampling of bright spots for Las Vegas entering the new year. Of course, 2018 will present major challenges, too, including: battling the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant and pro-polluter policies; making progress on gun safety; and advocating for a desperately need a light rail system connecting McCarran Airport to the Strip.

But after a year when we proved we were unbreakable, we’re steeled and energized to face those challenges.