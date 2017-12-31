Recipe: Fried deviled eggs

Courtesy

New Year’s Day means next-level snacks for your annual college football marathon. Go beyond standard bar food with this dish from a new, popular bar that does just that — 595 Craft & Kitchen on South Rainbow Boulevard. This neighborhood gem has been impressing diners with its top-flight beer list and creative cuisine, and its fried deviled eggs with herb aioli has quickly become a must-order appetizer. Crispy and creamy, this innovative take on a snacking staple packs plenty of flavor into each tiny bite, with just the right amount of spice. No matter who comes out on top on the gridiron, you will have won the big game day with these tasty, dippable treasures.

Ingredients and directions (serves 4 or more)

• 10 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

• 2 uncooked eggs

• 2 cups breadcrumbs

• 1 cup seasoned flour

• 1 cup buttermilk

• 2 tsp Tabasco or hot sauce

• 4 tbsp mayonnaise

• 2 tbsp pickles, chopped

• 2 tbsp Dijon mustard

• 1 scallion stalk, chopped

• 3 cups vegetable oil

• paprika to taste

• salt and pepper to taste

1. Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise and separate yolks from whites. Place yolks in a medium-sized bowl and add mayo, pickles, mustard and 2 teaspoons hot sauce, and mix until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste.

2. In a separate bowl, combine buttermilk, uncooked eggs and 1 teaspoon hot sauce, and mix well.

3. Set up three bowls for battering the eggs: one with seasoned flour, one with buttermilk mix, one with breadcrumbs. Gently roll the cooked egg whites in seasoned flower, shaking eggs to remove excess, then submerge in buttermilk mix, again shaking off excess. Roll them in the breadcrumbs last, making sure to coat the inside of the egg.

4. Heat oil to 350 degrees in a large skillet and fry the eggs for about three minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Transfer eggs to paper towel-lined tray or platter to soak up excess oil.

5. Use a pastry bag or plastic bag with a corner cut out to pipe a small bead of the yolk mix onto a serving tray to hold the fried eggs in place, one bead for each egg. Place the fried eggs on the yolk beads to secure them, then pipe the yolk mix into the eggs. Top with paprika and scallions to serve.

For herbal aioli

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup chives, chopped

• 1/4 cup basil, chopped

• 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

• 1 jalapeño, minced

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 bulb garlic

• 1 tsp olive oil

1. Heat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Cut a quarter-inch off the top of the garlic bulb and drizzle with olive oil, then wrap the bulb tightly in foil. Bake it until the outside is lightly browned, about 35 minutes.

3. When garlic is cool, remove from foil and squeeze cloves to extract the garlic.

4. Add four medium cloves into a food processor with the remaining ingredients and blend until smooth.

5. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.