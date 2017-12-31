Restore net neutrality

To me, as an activist for more than 25 years, the internet has been one of the last uncensored avenues for information exchange.

When efforts are made to control this vital portal we will all suffer, as democracies require an educated citizenry to thrive.

Corporations are beholden only to their shareholders/owners and are thus not interested in the public’s welfare. Their interests, rather, lie in profit maximization.

Governments, in theory, are accountable to their citizens and, thus, would be better suited to ensure net neutrality — particularly as the U.S. government created the internet.

The decision to rescind net neutrality was wrong and needs to be reconsidered.

This should not be a partisan issue but rather an issue of ensuring free and unfettered access to information for our citizens.