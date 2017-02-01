Don’t build near Red Rock

I run a small business buying and selling bikes and frequently ride my bike, hike and run in Red Rock Canyon with my wife and kids.

I understand that the Clark County Commission is considering a proposal by a big developer to build more than 5,000 homes near Red Rock. That kind of development doesn’t make any sense. There are plenty of other places in the Las Vegas Valley for developers to build homes, and Red Rock should be protected so that our kids and grandkids can enjoy it. In addition, building homes near Red Rock would harm small businesses like mine that serve recreational users of Red Rock. The county commission should listen and just say no to this kind of sprawl development.