RNC political director joins Wynn Resorts

Related Coverage GOP strategist behind Nevada sweep gets national post

One day after Steve Wynn was made finance chair for the Republican National Committee (RNC), Wynn Resorts announced that the RNC's political director would be the company’s newest senior vice president.

In a statement released Wednesday, Wynn Resorts announced it had hired Christopher Carr as a senior vice president, managing the company’s government relations, charitable giving, community development initiatives and the expansion of the Wynn Employee Foundation.

Carr has an extensive history in politics both nationally and in Nevada. His most recent job was national political director for the RNC during the 2016 presidential election.

Carr was instrumental in the 2015 election via his nonprofit Engage Nevada, which helped to register new conservative voters in the state. In 2014, he was a consultant in the election for Louisiana's 6th Congressional District.

Before that, Carr managed the RNC’s Western political operation during the 2012 campaign and In 2010, Carr ran political strategy in the West for the GOP House election committee.

In the early 2000s, Carr served as victory director and Nevada Republican Party executive director during the 2002 and 2004 elections.