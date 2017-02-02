Psychologist arrested in wife’s death 2 years after suicide ruling

A psychologist was arrested today in the death of his lawyer wife after two years of swirling suspicions and legal wrangling over her $2 million estate.

Authorities initially ruled that Susan Winters, 48, killed herself with a combination of prescription drugs and antifreeze in January 2015.

But her parents suspected her husband, Gregory Brent Dennis, 54, had something to do with her death, and police reopened the case. Henderson police said they uncovered unspecified evidence pointing to Dennis.

Dennis, who runs a mental health clinic in Boulder City, was arrested during a morning traffic stop on suspicion of an open murder with a deadly weapon.

His lawyer David Chesnoff said his client plans to fight criminal charges.

"We are anxious to arrange bail and proclaim his innocence in court," Chesnoff said.

The coroner's office is reviewing its suicide ruling in the death of Winters, a mother of two and part-time judge, Coroner John Fudenberg told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Thursday.

A lawyer for Susan Winters' parents, Avis and Danny Winters of Oklahoma, praised the arrest. Anthony Sgro told the newspaper the couple's faith in the criminal justice system had been restored.

"Susan did not take her own life," Sgro said.

The couple had been pushing for a fresh look at their daughter's death through a lawsuit that sought control of her estate.

Dennis received $2 million in life insurance and inheritance money after the death of his wife, who also was a part-time North Las Vegas judge.