Roof collapses as Las Vegas firefighters battle house fire

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

One person and two dogs escaped a house fire today near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive before the roof collapsed, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

Firefighters battling the blaze retreated from the home before the roof came down, and nobody was injured, officials said.

The fire department reported the fire about 12:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Callita Court, where flames and smoke were coming from the attic of a single-story house.

As conditions worsened, firefighters were ordered off the house and battled the blaze from the perimeter before the roof caved in, officials said.

The bulk of the fire was out by about 1 p.m., officials said.

Damage was extensive, officials said, but a dollar estimate was not immediately available.