NLV police release photo of potential witness to December slaying

North Las Vegas detectives are working to identify a possible witness to the fatal shooting of a man found gravely wounded late December near Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road, according to city police.

Information on a possible motive for the shooting or a suspect description hasn’t been released, but police today provided photos of a man they said was seen with Anthony Eugene Hodges, 20, sometime before he was shot.

He was described as a black man who wore a jacket, beanie, shoes — all red — and green camouflage jogger pants, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 6 p.m. Dec. 30 near a sidewalk in the area of Lake Mead and Losee, just west of Interstate 15, police said. There they found Hodges suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at University Medical Center.

It wasn't immediately clear if Hodges was shot while walking, police said at the time, imploring possible witnesses to come forward since the incident was reported at a time of heavy traffic.

Anyone with information can call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.