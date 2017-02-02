Smoke detectors likely weren’t installed in apartment where 3 died in fire

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue investigators believe that a man killed in an apartment blaze last month, in which a woman and their young daughter also died, had taken down the smoke alarms in the unit to repaint after an earlier grease fire and didn’t reinstall them, the agency announced today.

Fire-code investigators last year found that Westlake Apartments, 833 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near H Street, had three code violations, which were addressed and fixed, fire officials said.

The cause of the early-morning Jan. 19 fire hasn't been determined, but it appears to be accidental, officials said. Smoking hasn't been ruled out since the adult victims were known to smoke indoors.

The man, who died several days after the blaze, Andrew Ray, 39, was a maintenance worker at the complex, officials said. Also killed were Diana Rose Bankston, 37, and their 8-year-old daughter, Kays.

Bankston died in the apartment, Keys died that day at University Medical Center, where Ray also was taken, officials said. Two teenage girls were able to escape through a window and suffered minor injuries.

After a visit from fire-code inspectors last year, Ray was one of three workers tasked with returning the complex to compliance, officials said.

The inspection was launched after firefighters responded to a call about a tenant being trapped in her apartment and who couldn't open a doorknob, officials said. While there, crews found that a window was screwed shut, a hazard in the event of an emergency.

Complex management then bought and installed new fire alarms and extinguishers, officials said. The next inspection produced no violations.

Investigators believe Ray was likely involved in painting his apartment after a grease fire broke out days before the fatal incident, officials said.

Neighbors said they had heard alarms go off during the earlier incident, officials said. So, in the process of painting after the first fire, investigators believe Ray took down the alarms and didn't reinstall them prior to Jan. 19.

Firefighters weren't called to the first fire because it was quickly extinguished and no damage was reported, officials said.

The fatal fire seems to had originated in the living room, where Bankston slept on a couch, officials said.