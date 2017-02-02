Study suggests changes to reduce school construction

CARSON CITY — To avoid the cost of building new schools, districts should consider 12-month school years or double sessions, an efficiency study proposes.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development also should consider the impact on schools before granting tax breaks to new businesses, according to the Spending and Government Efficiency Commission, which studied the public school system.

The commission, created by the 2015 Legislature, released its final report Wednesday and presented 30 recommendations to Gov. Brian Sandoval and legislative leaders.

The report suggests the Legislature hire a consultant to examine the Clark and Washoe county school systems to see if some services, such as food and transportation, could be provided cheaper by private companies. Any savings by the district could be applied toward instructional programs. T

The commission recommends more authority and decision-making at the school level instead of the district central office.

There should be a review at least every three years by districts to determine if programs are leading to increased student achievement, the commission said.

A fund should be established to help districts finance construction and maintenance of schools, the study recommended. “The Legislature should require local government jurisdictions to collect impact fees to be paid directly to school districts when new development occurs and will impact schools,” it said.