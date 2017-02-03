After Trump order, Metro, ACLU leaders reach out to Las Vegas Muslims

Explaining the difference between immigration and local law enforcement agencies, Metro Police Capt. Sasha Larkin puts her arm around an officer dressed in his tan uniform and says: “When you see this uniform, this is us, police — yes? We are here to make sure you’re safe. If you’re a victim of a crime, these guys come and they help you.”

Larkin and her team joined representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada and an attorney in a panel discussion Thursday night at the east valley Mosque of Islamic Society Nevada, 4730 E. Desert Inn Road, to explain immigration rights and to try to quell any doubts or fears that may have arisen following President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order signed a week ago.

“Please, please, please,” Larkin said about the officer. “No matter what country you’re from … this is your friend, OK?”

Larkin continued by describing Metro's outreach efforts to strengthen ties between the agency and minority communities of all races and religious beliefs. “They learn all of this so they know how to serve you.”

Nadia Eldemerdash, 25, said that when she first heard the news of the executive order, which temporarily halted the U.S. refugee program and restricted travel into the country from citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries, she immediately thought about the Las Vegas community. “I felt concerned that a lot of people here who are new —especially refugee families — who are not aware what their rights are in this country.”

She translated into Arabic the messages of ACLU Nevada Executive Director Tod Story, Legal Director Amy Rose, and immigration attorney Rex Velasquez.

“We believe that the (executive) order is unconstitutional,” said Tod, who explained to the roughly 50 people in attendance what the ACLU is and what some of its undertakings are, including its goal to protect everyone’s constitutional rights, regardless of race, gender, age and religious beliefs. “I don’t want you to be shy. We want you to participate and to ask us questions.”

Rose was tasked with explaining what the legal components of the executive order are and summarized some of the legal challenges it has faced in New York, Boston and California. She noted that the legal developments are constant and the order is continuously changing.

Vasquez fielded immigration law-related questions, such as if federal agents have the right to search cellphones and social-media accounts of travelers at airports. He explained the gray areas travelers may encounter while dealing with immigration officers. He suggested travelers be polite and respectful, behavior that is reciprocated most of the time.

The audience remained attentive during the speech and applauded the speakers. Thirty minutes into the event, Muslim men excused themselves and went to the next room for their evening prayer while the rest of the attendees, including several children, snacked on the complimentary refreshments.

ACLU pamphlets explaining immigration rights and advice on what to do if a person encounters a legal problem — typed in English and Arabic — sat on another table.

For more information on the Nevada chapter of the ACLU, call 702-366-1226 or visit aclunv.org.