Debra March, Rick Workman, 5 others file for Henderson mayor

City Councilwoman Debra March is one of seven candidates who have filed to run for Henderson mayor to replace Andy Hafen, who is term-limited.

Another familiar name to the race is Rick Workman, who lost to Hafen in the 2013 municipal election for the four-year term.

Others who filed are: Anthony Csuzi, Angelo Ray Gomez, Eddie “Swamper” Hamilton, Crystal Hendrickson and Jerry Sakura, according to the city’s website. Candidate filing closed Thursday.

March was appointed to the council in 2009 and won re-election in 2011 and 2015. Her term expires in 2019. In 2015, she beat Hendrickson.

“My goal as your next mayor is to keep the momentum moving forward, to build on the successes of our past and chart the course that every other city in America will envy,” March said in announcing her candidacy in December.

On her campaign site, Hendrickson, who frequently participates in the public-comment portion of council meetings, wrote that she feels her comments fell on deaf ears.

“A few years ago, I began following City Council meetings,” she wrote. “Monitoring government is the duty of all citizens. If we sleep on our rights, we will lose our freedoms.”

Workman contends that March shouldn’t be able to run for office because of term limits. The Secretary of State’s Office saw it otherwise.

