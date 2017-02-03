Musburger unveils new studio at South Point for sports-media venture

Related news Brent Musburger retiring from sportscasting, helping start handicapping business

More than 200 fans at South Point's sports book were "looking live" Friday at the unveiling of a custom-built studio set to host live weekly broadcasts with veteran TV sports host Brent Musburger.

"Everybody take a peek, there it is," a smiling Musburger said as a curtain fell to reveal the Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN) digs. He also gave his signature line during a brief speech in which he shared his excitement for the multiplatform network dedicated to sports gambling information.

"I can't tell you how much I'm enjoying my retirement," he said as the crowd laughed. "I have always loved coming to Las Vegas."

Friday's festivities also included comments by former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman in addition to some of the staffers at VSiN, which will kick off its first broadcast on Sunday.

The network will be broadcast from the South Point's flashy new studio on Sirius XM channel 93 and also live-streamed at VSiN.com. Glass panels will give fans and passers-by a close-up look at anchors as they air live. Microphones will be placed around the sports book to allow broadcast listeners a sense of the room's energy.

"Listeners will be right in the middle of the action," South Point General Manager Ryan Growney said. "You'll get a controlled feel of what's transpiring in the sports book environment."

Sunday's show, leading up to the Super Bowl, will run from noon to 3 p.m. But Musburger won't start broadcasting regularly with VSiN until Feb. 27, when it moves to five hours of shows daily, seven days a week. Musburger's show "My Friends in the Desert" will broadcast two hours a day for five days a week.

Growney said the station hopes to move to 12 hours of daily broadcasting by the end of the year.

"It means everything to have Brent's involvement," he said. "With a name like that, you have to do it big and I think we did."

"Brent put us on third base already," added longtime Las Vegas oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro, who has made odds for South Point since 2013 and who will also have an on-air role with VSiN. "Without him, we would have been bunting down the third-base line."

Musburger, 77, first rose to fame in the 1970s with CBS as the host of "The NFL Today" and also called NBA, college basketball, golf and tennis for the network. After being dropped by CBS following the 1990 NCAA basketball tournament, he signed on with ABC and ESPN, where he spent the next 27 years.

Among his most famous games, Musburger called Doug Flutie's Hail Mary pass that helped Boston College beat Miami in 1984 and Villanova's 1985 NCAA tournament championship upset over Georgetown.

Musburger's last game with ESPN was the Georgia-Kentucky men's basketball game on Jan. 31.