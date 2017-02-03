Las Vegas man sets up Go Fund Me account for Raiders stadium

Courtesy of MANICA Architechture
Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 3:22 p.m.
Gilbert Roughhouse, a local Raiders fan, is determined to bring the team to Las Vegas.
This week, casino mogul Sheldon Adelson withdrew his $650 million in financing for a proposed $1.9 billion stadium near the Strip because he disagreed with the lease agreement proposed by the Raiders.
Suddenly, what appeared to be a good fit, became a long-shot. No stadium, no Raiders.
So, like youth teams trying to raise money to travel out of state for a tournament, Roughhouse set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for the stadium.
“Let’s band together to bring one of the most storied NFL franchises to Las Vegas. The Oakland Raiders have endured enough hardships in Oakland being the last team to share a stadium with a Baseball team, thus playing on dirt for the 1st half of each season,” he wrote on the Go Fund Me page.
The account, created 12 hours ago, hadn’t yet received any donations. Here’s the link.