Legal opinion sets standards for sex offenders under lifetime supervision

CARSON CITY — The state Parole and Probation Division can restrict where sex offenders under lifetime supervision may live, but it needs a warrant to enter their homes, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

Also, alcohol testing is not permitted, according to the legal opinion issued Thursday to James Wright, director of the state Department of Public Safety.

Wright had asked a number of questions regarding sex offenders on lifetime supervision.

Under the law, offenders whose victims are less than 14 years old cannot live within 1,000 feet of places where children gather, such as schools, video arcades, amusement parks and day care centers.

The opinion also deals with travel restrictions and the frequency of visits a parole officer must have with sex offenders.