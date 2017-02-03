Man held, 2 sought after shooting outside strip club

One man is in custody and Metro Police are looking for two others after a shooting overnight near the entrance of a strip club off the Las Vegas Strip.

Officer Michael Rodriguez said officers arriving to a report of a disturbance a little before 1:30 a.m. today saw club security guards and three people before one man fired a gun and ran away outside the Deja Vu Showgirls club on Sammy Davis Junior Drive.

Rodriguez says no one was wounded.

Police found one man trying to flee in a taxi near Highland Drive and Capella Avenue, and Rodriguez says he was detained for questioning.