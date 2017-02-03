Homeless man found beaten to death in downtown Las Vegas

Detectives are investigating the beating death of a homeless man found this morning near a downtown Las Vegas intersection, according to Metro Police.

The body of the man, whose identify was not released, was found about 9 a.m. near Grand Central and South City parkways, police said. He suffered apparent blunt-force trauma, police said.

The victim was known to be homeless and frequent the area, police said. No motive has been established and no suspect identified, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.