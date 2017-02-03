Police: School locked down after trio bails from stolen vehicle

Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 9:22 a.m.
Updated 8 hours, 3 minutes ago
Metro Police say Matt Kelly Elementary School was temporarily locked down this morning as officers searched for three people who bailed out of a stolen vehicle.
The trio fled the vehicle before it crashed into a light pole about 8:45 a.m. near the 900 block of Weaver Drive, police said. The lockdown was requested while officers canvassed the area, police said.
Police announced about 9:40 a.m. that the lockdown had been lifted.
No additional information was immediately available.