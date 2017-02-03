Las Vegas Sun

Police: School locked down after trio bails from stolen vehicle

Metro Police say Matt Kelly Elementary School was temporarily locked down this morning as officers searched for three people who bailed out of a stolen vehicle.

The trio fled the vehicle before it crashed into a light pole about 8:45 a.m. near the 900 block of Weaver Drive, police said. The lockdown was requested while officers canvassed the area, police said.

Police announced about 9:40 a.m. that the lockdown had been lifted.

No additional information was immediately available.

