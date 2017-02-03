Reno car dealership manager pleads guilty to drug conspiracy

RENO — The alleged leader of deadly prescription painkiller ring that operated out a Ford dealership he managed in Reno has pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge.

Richard "Richie" West entered the plea in federal court Friday, a day after the Nevada Board of Medical Examiners filed a 74-count malpractice complaint against a Reno doctor accused of writing the illegal prescriptions.

West earlier pleaded not guilty to multiple gun and drug charges. He agreed to plead guilty Friday to a single felony count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in exchange for all other charges being dropped.

West, Dr. Robert Rand and seven others were arrested last April on charges of illegally distributing narcotics.

Rand also faces one count of illegally distributing a controlled substance causing death. His trial is scheduled to begin April 25.