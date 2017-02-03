Service for Tony Sacca on Monday

Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

A memorial service for longtime Las Vegas entertainer Tony Sacca will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in the Stratosphere Showroom.

Sacca, 65, died of a heart attack on Jan. 30.

Sacca, known as the “Las Vegas Ambassador of Entertainment,” began his broadcasting career in 1986 with his identical twin, Robert, and their weekly TV entertainment variety show “Live From Las Vegas.”

In 1988, Sacca began his solo television career and produced more than 1,200 television episodes featuring hundreds of celebrity interviews, specialty acts, show and hotel openings and attractions.

His biography, “Tony Sacca: A 50 Year Journey From the City of Brotherly Love to the Entertainment Capital of the World,” written by Las Vegas author Arlene Krieger and published by Mascot Books, was published in 2014.

Most recently, he opened a matinee, “Tony Sacca’s Vegas the Story,” in the Windows Showroom at Bally’s Las Vegas in September. Sacca created and wrote the show, with added material and story-consulting provided by the late David Brenner.

Sacca was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame in 2016. He was also a longtime supporter of the annual San Gennarro Fest.

In lieu of flowers, Sacca’s widow and partner of 12 years, Josette Leblond, and Sacca’s family suggest donations to the Youth Foundation for the Performing Arts.