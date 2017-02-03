UNLV president among hundreds to sign letter on Trump order

Joshua Hawkins / UNLV

UNLV was one of nearly 600 colleges and universities represented in a letter sent Friday to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security expressing concern over President Donald Trump's immigration executive order signed a week ago, according to the American Council on Education.

The letter, signed by 598 college and university presidents and addressed to Secretary John Kelly, was sent by the council in conjunction with several other higher-education-related associations, according to the council.

UNLV was the only Nevada college or university on the list.

"Our colleges and universities have been partners with the Department of Homeland Security in protecting our country since the agency’s creation," the letter reads. "We are committed to continuing this important collaboration. It is in that spirit that we write to express our concerns about the Jan. 27, 2017, executive order and wish to set forth principles concerning the role of international students, faculty, researchers and staff on our campuses."

Trump's executive order temporarily halted the U.S. refugee program and restricted travel into the country from citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries. It has faced legal challenges in New York, Boston, California and Washington state, where a judge Friday issued a temporary halt to the order.

The letter goes on to describe the United States as a destination that attracts the "world's best and brightest students, faculty and scholars," while calling the international exchange program a "core value and strength of American higher education."

And the U.S. has benefited from those students in the form of scientific and technological advances, the letter said. "We are confident that our nation can craft policies that secure us from those who wish to harm us, while welcoming those who seek to study, conduct research and scholarship and contribute their knowledge and talents to our country. We look forward to building on our partnership with the department to address these important issues," the letter concludes.

On Sunday, UNLV President Len Jessup sent a letter to students, faculty and staff expressing concerns over the executive order and explaining the collaboration among the university and the federal government, elected officials and outside counsel who specialize in immigration to best address the concerns.

UNLV's Office of International Students and Scholars sent a letter Monday advising visa-holding students, faculty and staff from Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Libya and Yemen to consider postponing international travel.

More than 1,400 international students are enrolled at UNLV as well as more than 200 scholars and researchers who represent over 80 countries, according to the university.

To read the full American Council of Education letter, visit here.