US may unify —against Trump

The country is divided. That statement has been heard daily. However, watching the number of citizens protesting our new president’s policies displays one key division: President Donald Trump himself. Simply put, his views do not reflect the majority in this country.

It is understandable that those who supported Trump hope he can help the middle class, of which I am a part. Unfortunately, the support was for a con man with a lust for power who will cause more damage and carnage with his policies and tariffs, which will only increase prices of goods for the middle class without creating jobs or increasing income. As the incompetence, blaming and/or attacking of others and ridiculous tweeting that can create serious complications for our country continue to come from the White House, Trump will lose supporters.

It is at this time that the man who caused the division will unwittingly correct it. The scales are already tipped against Trump based on the popular vote results. As his supporters abandon him, power in numbers will increase against him as he alienates those who were willing to overlook all of his obvious personal flaws, realizing they were taken advantage of in their support for him. The country will feel more united again in their fight against Trump.

I do not believe this is a Republican or Democrat issue. This is an American issue. We cannot afford to go backwards as a nation and expect better days ahead. Trump’s presidency may go down in history as being unifying — as Americans unify to oppose him and his ideas of controlling our lives for many years ahead.