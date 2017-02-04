Las Vegas Sun

February 4, 2017

Boyle gets winner in SO, Lightning beat Ducks 3-2

Chris O'Meara / AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jason Garrison (5) keeps the puck away from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm (47), of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — Brian Boyle scored in the fourth round of the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Drouin and Alex Killorn scored in regulation, Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Ben Bishop made 14 saves for the Lightning, who won the shootout 3-2 and improved to 4-9-2 over the last 15 games.

Brandon Montour and Ryan Getzlaf scored for the Ducks, who are 0-1-1 on a 14-day, six-game road trip. Jonathan Bernier stopped 35 shots, and Ryan Kesler picked up two assists.

Getzlaf got the Ducks even at 2 from the right circle 4:02 into the third.

