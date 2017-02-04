Health insurance enrolls 1,000 more

CARSON CITY – Despite the threat of President Donald Trump to abolish the Affordable Care Act, Nevada’s system for medical insurance is getting bigger.

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange reported Friday an estimated 89,062 signed up by the deadline for the health coverage this year. That is about 1,000 more than in 2016.

The exchange retained about 70 percent of its 2016 consumers and enrolled 29,000 new members.

Those enrolled can select from plans from three companies. And a large number are eligible to receive subsidies to help them pay their monthly premiums.

Final figures will be released later.

