Las Vegas Boulevard shut down after fatal motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist is dead and Las Vegas Boulevard is shut down in the south valley following a crash, according to authorities.

Drivers heading to Las Vegas Boulevard, near St. Rose Parkway, should seek alternate routes, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada warned.

Officers and medical crews responded about noon to the boulevard and Barbara Lane, Metro Police Lt. Grant Rogers said. A sedan and a motorcycle collided, critically injuring the rider, who died about an hour later at University Medical Center.

Further details were not immediately available.