Tyrell Green hoping to heat up against CSU Senior forward will play key role for UNLV today vs. Colorado State

Could Tyrell Green’s reemergence be just what the Rebels need to snap their three-game losing streak?

The 6-foot-8 forward was one of the feel-good stories of the first half of the season, averaging 13.9 points per game through the first 13 contests, but his shooting touch deserted him when conference play began. In the first nine games against Mountain West competition, his scoring average dropped to 6.7 per game.

The biggest culprit was Green’s shooting touch. Usually his greatest strength, Green lost his range and made just 6-of-40 from the 3-point line (15.0 percent) during his nine-game cold streak. That icy spell cost him his starting job, and his inability to knock down shots made him visibly upset at times.

The Rebels struggled offensively without Green’s floor-stretching prowess, but he finally appeared to break out on Wednesday in UNLV’s 80-77 loss to New Mexico. Green looked like his first-half self in that game, dropping 25 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including a 3-of-8 performance from long range.

After the game, Green was disappointed in the Rebels’ losing effort but optimistic about finding his groove again.

“It felt good,” Green said. “I’ve been in a slump lately these past [nine] games, so it felt good to have a game like that. But at the end of the day we didn’t get the win, so I’m not really happy about how I did. It would be better if we won, but it is what it is. Hopefully I can keep playing like this so we can get some wins.”

An efficient shooting performance from Green could make a huge difference today, when UNLV hosts Colorado State. When the teams met on Dec. 28 in Fort Collins (the Rebels’ conference opener), Green had perhaps his worst outing of the year, scoring four points on 1-of-11 shooting, including an 0-fer from beyond the arc (0-of-5 3FGs). Colorado State won the game, 91-77, and his hideous shooting on that day sent Green into a downward spiral that lasted longer than a month.

The Rebels are a better team when Green is on the court and producing from the arc, and coach Marvin Menzies knows it. Once Green started connecting against New Mexico, Menzies rode him for 29 minutes, the most playing time Green had received since Jan. 4.

If Green can continue playing well, Menzies may have to think about inserting him back into the starting lineup. Freshman Cheickna Dembele has firmly entrenched himself as the Rebels’ starting center, and the team plays better when Green is lined up next to him.

In 124 minutes with Green at power forward and Dembele at center, UNLV has outscored opponents by a score of 232-223. With current starter Christian Jones at power forward next to Dembele, the Rebels have been outscored, 214-188, in 129 minutes. In plus/minus terms, UNLV is +2.9 per 40 minutes when Green is stretching the floor next to Dembele; when Jones is paired with Dembele, the Rebels are -8.1 per 40.

Keep an eye on Green’s accuracy today, especially early in the game. He's likely to come off the bench, but if he looks like he’s got it going during his first stint on the court, Menzies could stick with him for starter’s minutes again.

