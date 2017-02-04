Winter weather reprieve granted ahead of Super Bowl

Rest easy, local football fans: the National Weather Service isn't expecting any disruptive weather conditions until after the big game Sunday evening.

Temperatures this afternoon were a tepid 64 degrees and not expected to climb above 66, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said. The skies? Clear.

Although today may not feel winter-like, the current temperatures are not unusual, Wolcott said. The Feb. 4 average is 60 degrees, and the record high was set at 75 degrees in 1995.

Sunday also should be a pleasant and similar day, Wolcott said. That's until the evening hours when winds will significantly pick up.

Valley residents should expect gusts at about 30 mph through Monday, Wolcott said. Gusts in the mountains can reach up-to 60 mph and maybe even more.

For up-to-the-minute weather conditions, visit: weather.gov. For updates on the big game, visit lasvegassun.com.