Environment is key issue for Hispanics

The concern of the world community about climate change is becoming more palpable. Public and private organizations are recognizing the importance of acting to prevent further damage to nature in various parts of the world.

In the United States we are still fighting the battle to raise awareness about the care of the land, water and air, and Chispa Nevada is working with Hispanic communities through the League of Conservation Voters (LCV). The LCV launched Chispa Nevada, and we have been working since October 2015 through various activities to ensure the Hispanic voice is heard.

During Latino Conservation Week, Chispa Nevada led and supported a series of events that helped our communities enjoy hiking in beautiful natural settings such as Basin and Range, Gold Butte and the Wetlands Park. This celebration started in 2014 with 17 events in six states. Last year there were more than 100 events nationwide in 20 states, showing the passion of Hispanic communities to protect our land, air and water and to inspire future generations in the protection of the environment.

During the Fueling Nevada’s Future Panel, Hispanic families heard the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, Sierra Club, Clean Energy Project and Chispa Nevada discuss the impact of environmental problems and pollution, especially in neighborhoods where low-income families reside. The challenge remains large, but we are moving forward and raising awareness in our community.

Another important point of discussion was the access to clean-energy sources such as solar energy in Nevada. It is clear that the cost of traditional energy is a fairly high component in the budget of thousands of low-income families, who are now seeking alternatives to generate their own power.

However, the operation of companies providing solar panels to produce and store energy in Nevada came to a standstill as a result of the changes that regulate this industry, unfairly deferring access to these energy sources.

Chispa Nevada will continue to work to make the voice of the Hispanic community heard to succeed in the protection of our natural resources for future generations.

The writer is director of Chispa Nevada.