Man killed behind business near Sahara, Valley View

A man was stabbed to death during a fight behind a central valley business Saturday night, according to Metro Police.

The fight happened about 11:30 p.m. behind a building in the 3800 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard.

According to police, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no arrests made and the incident is being investigated by Metro’s Homicide Section.