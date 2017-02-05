Reject development near Red Rock

I am saddened that developer Jim Rhodes is back again asking the Clark County Commission to approve a proposal to build more than 5,000 homes near Red Rock Canyon.

Red Rock is a place for residents and tourists to hike, climb and bike. I have enjoyed its untouched beauty for many years as a native of Las Vegas. Even now it is getting crowded without the proposed development. Building a sprawling city would take away from the beauty and recreational value of Red Rock Canyon. County commissioners should listen to their constituents and reject Rhodes’ development proposal.