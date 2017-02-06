Man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 13, he met online

A 38-year-old Las Vegas man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he met online, according to Henderson Police.

Mario Alston was arrested Wednesday at his home on two counts of sexual assault with a child under 14, police announced today.

He met the girl online in early January, and they continued to communicate using the Kik Messenger application, police said. The girl gave Alston her address so they could meet, and he showed up at her home and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police cautioned parents and teens about the dangers of meeting strangers online. They offered the following tips:

• Be cautious when communicating with people you don’t know, especially if the conversation turns sexual. You could end up being the target of a predator.

• If you choose to get together with someone you meet online, go with a friend or group of friends.

• Parents need to maintain a positive and open dialogue with their children about the potential dangers of communicating with people online.