Nevada sports books break record for Super Bowl handle

Tom Brady wasn’t the only one breaking records Sunday night. Nevada sports books broke the Super Bowl handle record with $138.5 million in wagers, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The handle topped the previous record (last year’s Super Bowl between Denver and Carolina) by nearly $6 million.

The books cashed in with a $10.9 million profit, or 7.9 percent of the total money wagered on the game. That number was down from last year when the books won more than 10 percent.

Nevada sports books have now come out on top in nine straight Super Bowls and have only lost twice since 1990.

The run comes despite a reported decline in average national audience for the telecast — 111.3 million — less than each of the previous two Super Bowls.