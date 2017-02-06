Two people wounded when shots fired into car

Two people were wounded in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting Sunday night in the northeast valley, according to Metro Police.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. on Virgil Street, near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue, police said.

A car was headed south on Virgil when another vehicle pulled up next to it and multiple rounds were fired into the car, police said.

A male and a female in the back seat of the car were hit by the gunfire and taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Nobody has been arrested, police said.