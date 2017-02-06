Video sees man deface Las Vegas synagogue during services

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | 8:29 a.m.
A rabbi says security video captured the image of a man approaching and defacing a Las Vegas synagogue while congregants were inside during the weekend.
KSNV-TV reports the man used a rock to scratch a swastika on a pillar about 1:30 p.m. Saturday during Sabbath services at Chabad of Southern Nevada.
The culprit wasn't immediately identified or found.
Rabbi Shea Harlig calls the incident shocking but rare.
He says it's a first time in 26 years the synagogue west of the Las Vegas Strip has been defaced with a swastika.
Harlig says the vandal should be ashamed of himself.