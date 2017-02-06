What do you do when the desert attacks?

Keep an eye out Since reptile body temperatures fluctuate with the environment, few are seen in the winter or during the warmest summer days. They often are found in crevices or under rocks, so use caution when lifting cover or rocks from the ground. Officials also advise checking for reptiles under cars on hot days and before stepping onto a boat.

The flora and fauna of the desert are not always staggering, immense or even apparent. Many desert species are tiny, scary-looking creatures — arachnids are, after all, the subjects of their own phobia. But underneath low afternoon skies and the glow of long-wavelength sunsets, this biology can be powerful.

Natural selection and years of adaptation to extremes have yielded prickly plants and thick-skinned animals and, if you’re not careful, could attack on a hike or at home.

Scorpions!

Nevada has about 25 scorpion species. The Bark scorpion is less than 10 centimeters in length and is one of the most common varieties. Others include the Giant Desert Hairy Scorpion and the Superstitionia donensis. A scorpion sting can cause:

• Pain, numbness, swelling

• If venom spreads: twitching, nausea, high blood pressure, fast heart rate

Where you’ll find them: Scorpions, found throughout the Southwest, tend to live under rocks or in bark. The arachnids also are known to infest palm trees, which is why some pest control specialists recommend regularly trimming palm bark. At home, it would not be unusual to find scorpions hiding in shoes or linens.

If stung: Seek medical attention if you’re experiencing a system-wide reaction, and seek immediate medical attention for minors by calling poison control at 800-222-1222.

Gila monsters

Gila monsters are banded lizards that can grow to 20 inches in length. Often mistaken for chuckwallas, Gila monsters vary in color — some are salmon while others are a darker orange. But their most distinguishing features are dark bands that run across their skin.

• Spend 99 percent of their lives underground

• Mostly in areas that receive several inches of rain

• Live in the very southern tip of Nevada

• Sightings are rare

Play it safe: Although their bite is painful, gila monster venom is usually not fatal for human adults. But medical attention after a bite is advised.

Snakes!

About 50 snake species are found in Nevada, but only 12 species are venomous. Of those, only five are dangerous to humans and pets. They can be identified by the following characteristics:

• 1.5–4 feet in length

• Broad, triangular head

• Rattle (don’t dismiss a juvenile rattlesnake; it can still bite). And remember, while snakes might use their rattle to warn of its presence, they do not always do so before striking. Exercise caution — just because a snake does not rattle does not mean that it is not about to bite.

Cacti! (yes, cacti!

Spines protect the succulents from animals and help them conserve water. Some people eat cactus bodies and fruit (such as the cactus pear), but they can still hurt you. If you get stuck on or get a splinter from one:

• Remove the splinters quickly to prevent an infection

• Pull with tweezers and sterilize the area

• Be sure you’ve had a tetanus shot

Water

Most often caused by extreme rainfall, flash floods can escalate quickly and fill dry areas. As a result, they often catch bystanders and hikers off guard. Some can be fatal. After storms in July, the county’s Regional Flood Control District reported three deaths of people in urban washes. Stay safe by:

• Using caution when you see a flash flood sign

• Watching out for flood warnings

• Moving to higher ground