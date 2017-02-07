Decatur Boulevard flooded after aging water main breaks

Not a drop of rain fell in Las Vegas this morning, but Decatur Boulevard at Bonanza Road was flooded after an aging water main broke, according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

The ruptured main was installed in 1969 and was “near the tail end of its life cycle,” Water District spokesman Damon Hodge said.

Traffic was slowed as Water District workers diverted traffic on southbound Decatur at Washington Avenue, Hodge said.

Crews shut off valves to stop the water and were assessing how to repair the main, Hodge said. A few businesses in the area were without water, but no homes were affected, he said.