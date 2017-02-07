Man arrested for allegedly robbing Las Vegas sports book after Super Bowl

An armed man was arrested after he allegedly robbed the sports book at the South Point Sunday night following the Super Bowl, according to Metro Police.

Israel Jackson, 32, was taken into custody by hotel security after a confrontation with a patron, Metro spokesman officer Michael Rodriguez said. Jackson may be connected to at least one other high-profile robbery, police said.

Jackson, who was armed with a gun, entered the property through the valet area before trying to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers were dispatched at 9:20 p.m.

He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts each of robbery with a deadly weapon and armed burglary, and one count of attempted murder.

Further details were not immediately available.