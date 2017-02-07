Man tries to pull ATM machine from Henderson drugstore

Henderson Police say they are searching for a man who tried to steal an ATM from outside a Walgreens drugstore this morning by wrapping a chain around it and pulling it with a vehicle.

The attempted theft was reported about 6 a.m. today at the Walgreens at 401 N. Arroyo Grande Blvd., near Warm Springs Road, police said.

The ATM was damaged but left at the store, police said. The man fled in the vehicle before taking off on foot near the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information to call 311.