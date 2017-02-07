Man, woman accused of trying to smuggle meth into Ely prison

State authorities arrested a jail employee and a woman who allegedly ran a drug operation with the intent of smuggling meth into a Nevada prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Rodolfo Cruz Pinedo, 62, and Ana Mirayhot Denis, 22, were arrested Saturday night as they handed over drugs in an Ely business parking lot, about 250 miles north of Las Vegas, officials said.

Pinedo had been employed as a prison food service manager at Ely State Prison since October, officials said. Investigators, who probed the operation for about a month, recovered over 100 grams of meth and about 3 grams of heroin.

The couple were booked on one count of trafficking, two counts of possession with the intent to sell, and two counts of furnishing controlled substance to a state prisoner, officials said. Denis is facing two additional counts of transporting a controlled substance.

Pinedo is being held on a $250,000 bail and Denis on $500,000, officials said.

Further details were not immediately available and it wasn't clear how far the investigation extended.