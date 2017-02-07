Patriots the favorite in Vegas to win Super Bowl next season

Sunday night Tom Brady and the New England Patriots claimed their fifth Super Bowl title. In the past 17 seasons, they’ve played in the Super Bowl seven times — including winning two of the last three titles.

So, it’s no surprise the Patriots are already the favorites to win next season’s Super Bowl in Minnesota.

William Hill released future odds for next season, with New England leading the way at 9/2 odds ($100 bet pays $450).

Brady will turn 40 before the season begins in September, but he’s shown no signs of slowing down. He threw for a Super Bowl record 466 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against Atlanta to win his fourth Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award.

The Atlanta Falcons, fresh off blowing a 25-point lead to New England, have the third-highest odds at 10/1 odds behind the Patriots and Dallas Cowboys (7/1).

Atlanta will return most of its high-powered offense but will lose offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who was hired Monday to lead the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco has the second-worst odds in the league at 150/1.

Cowboys’ rookie sensations Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot will be back for their sophomore campaigns, but with much higher expectations. Dallas is favored to represent the NFC after going one-and-done in the playoffs as the top playoff seed this season.

The Oakland Raiders are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers with the fourth-best odds of winning next season’s Super Bowl at 12/1. It’s a stark contrast from the Raiders’ 40/1 odds of winning in 2016 and 300/1 the year before that. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr should be healthy for the start of the 2017 season after breaking his fibula in December.

The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are tied for eighth best odds at 20/1 despite both missing the playoffs a year removed from their Super Bowl showdown.

Of the 12 playoff teams this season, Detroit has the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl next year at 50/1. The Lions haven’t made consecutive postseason appearances since 1994-95.

If you’re looking for a real long shot, the Rams, Bears and Jaguars are all 100/1 and the Cleveland Browns are 250/1.

No team has ever played in its home stadium for the Super Bowl, and oddsmakers don’t see that changing in 2018. The Minnesota Vikings are currently listed at 25/1 odds behind seven NFC teams.

Since 2004, New England has been the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl six times and has been among the top 3 teams all 13 years.

Odds at William Hill as of Feb. 5:

Patriots

9/2

Cowboys

7/1

Falcons

10/1

Steelers

12/1

Packers

12/1

Raiders

12/1

Seahawks

12/1

Chiefs

20/1

Broncos

20/1

Panthers

20/1

Cardinals

20/1

Colts

20/1

Giants

25/1

Vikings

25/1

Ravens

30/1

Buccaneers

30/1

Texans

40/1

Dolphins

40/1

Redskins

50/1

Lions

50/1

Eagles

50/1

Titans

50/1

Bengals

50/1

Saints

50/1

Bills

50/1

Chargers

60/1

Jets

75/1

Rams

100/1

Bears

100/1

Jaguars

100/1

49ers

150/1

Browns

250/1