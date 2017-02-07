Pennsylvania man wins $1 million on Las Vegas slot machine

An unnamed slot player at The Cosmopolitan on Super Bowl Sunday went back to his favorite machine with $2 before settling in to watch the game. Early in the day he had cashed out for $500.

This time, he did better.

The Pennsylvania man hit a progressive jackpot worth $1,085,391.67 on a $1 Wheel of Fortune slot machine, according to the property. The jackpot came at 12:52 p.m.

The machine is located across from CliQue Bar & Lounge on the first floor of the west end of the resort.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21