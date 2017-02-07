Las Vegas Sun

February 7, 2017

Police: Scammers preying on elderly in mall parking lots

Metro Police released photos of a man and woman they say are suspected of scamming elderly people in parking lots at northwest valley shopping centers.

One scam involves distracting victims loading purchases into their car trunks and then stealing items from the vehicles, police said.

The other scam involves asking victims for cash after accusing them of hitting another vehicle while backing out of a parking space, police said. In several cases, the suspects accompanied the victims to ATM machines to get the cash.

The suspects have been spotted in a blue, unregistered Ford Mustang with a possible dent on the hood and an older, faded blue or brown van with rear end damage, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-0135. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.