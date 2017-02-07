Psychologist accused of poisoning wife free on bail

A southern Nevada psychologist accused of murdering his wife two years ago has been released on $250,000 bail.

KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reports 54-year-old Dr. Gregory "Brent" Dennis posted bail after making his initial appearance Monday in Henderson Justice Court.

Dennis is accused of killing his wife, attorney Susan Winters, in January 2015.

Winters' parents hired a private investigator after her death initially was ruled a suicide. Prosecutors say they now believe Dennis poisoned her with a lethal combination of pain pills and anti-freeze.

Dennis, who runs a mental health clinic in Boulder City, was arrested last week during a morning traffic stop on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon.

His lawyer, David Chesnoff, says he's innocent.