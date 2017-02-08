Arbor View athletic director accused of making child porn

Clark County School District Police arrested Arbor View High School's athletic director on Tuesday, according to Capt. Ken Young and jail logs.

Roger Brown, 54, remained at the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday where he was booked on one count of using or permitting a minor over 14 years to produce pornography, jail logs show.

Further details on the allegations or investigation were not immediately available Wednesday evening.

He is being held without bail and has a court appearance Thursday morning.

Young said further details about the case will be released Thursday.