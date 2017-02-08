Deadline to apply to walk on at UNLV football next week

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Related content The Sun's UNLV section

The UNLV football program is looking for the next Dalton Baker or Salah Boyce — two walk-ons who worked themselves into key contributors.

The deadline to apply to walk on is Feb. 15, the Rebels announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Highlighted by the defensive back Boyce, an Arbor View High product who in 2016 played in 11 games, four from last year’s walk-on tryouts made the active roster.

That includes wide receiver Allan Cui, who wound up starting three games at the end of the season because of injury. Others featured on the Twitter announcement were linebacker Kyler O’Halloran and former Bonanza player Jalil Briley.

Players aren’t awarded a scholarship — well, not initially.

Safety Dalton Baker lived every walk-on player’s dream last season when he was put on scholarship at the end of fall camp. Baker made national headlines when coach Tony Sanchez surprised him with a video to announce his scholarship following a practice at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Baker had 12 tackles and three pass breakups, and appeared in every game last season.

To qualify you must be a UNLV student with a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. Registration packets and other details are available in room 215 of the Lied Athletic Complex.