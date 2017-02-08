Families see more than health affected by cancer; their finances take a hit too

When people hear the word “cancer,” they spring into action, cooking up casseroles and cakes in an effort to provide comfort and ease their loved one’s burden. But what many people don’t realize is there’s another burden lurking just around the corner. It’s the nonmedical, financial toll this disease takes on families when a child or parent is diagnosed.

Landon Chavez’s story is just one example of this. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in January 2015 at 8 years old, Landon immediately began treatment at a hospital one hour away from his home, with his parents, Heather and Richard, by his side.

Within the first month, the family’s household income dropped by almost 50 percent due to the leave of absence Richard took to help care for his son. When Landon was referred to a medical center in a different state for a bone marrow transplant, Heather moved with him while Richard stayed home to look after Landon’s older sisters, Mackenzie, 13, and Emily, 9. Heather was able to work remotely, but the additional strain of a second household and travel expenses hit the family hard. As they poured their energy into helping their son beat cancer, Richard and Heather struggled to make ends meet.

Like the Chavezes, the Cappella family knows firsthand the financial burden of cancer. When Paul, a hardworking, single father was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, he was determined to control his disease long enough to ensure his children — two in college and one in junior high — were settled into their adult lives. After only eight weeks of treatment, he had exhausted all of his paid time off and drained his savings to cover the quickly mounting copays and out-of-pocket expenses. Fearing he would leave his children in debt, Paul asked his medical team to stop treatment and thus put an end to the additional costs that were eating away at his family’s finances.

The Chavezes and Cappellas are not alone. One in three Americans will experience cancer in their lifetime. Coinciding with a cancer diagnosis is often a loss of income, with one adult in the household stopping work either to attend their own rigorous treatment protocol or their child’s. Couple this loss of income with the $35,000 average annual out-of-pocket cost of cancer and it’s easy to understand why people with cancer are 2.65 times more likely to go bankrupt than those without cancer. The consequences are devastating. In fact, cancer patients who file bankruptcy have a 79 percent greater risk of early mortality. For many who read this, these are eye-opening statistics. But to thousands of families, these figures are their everyday reality.

At the Cancer Center Business Summit in Las Vegas this week, hundreds of oncology leaders are coming together to discuss crucial topics, including the financial barriers of the disease. On behalf of Family Reach, a nonprofit with 20 years of experience helping families with the financial burden of cancer, I’m eager to share how we’re addressing this crisis through innovative solutions. With collaboration and partnership, we can tackle the cost of cancer from all angles and ensure families maintain access to medical care, safe housing and transportation.

Carla Tardif is the CEO of Family Reach, a national nonprofit that provides financial assistance, navigation and education to families fighting cancer.