Live blog: UNR looking to make statement against UNLV

Sam Morris / Las Vegas News Bureau

Reno is ready for a celebration.

UNR is treating tonight's home game against UNLV as a special event, as the Wolf Pack are unveiling new uniforms, Michael Buffer is being imported to handle the pregame introductions, and the student section was opened (and filled) two full hours before tipoff. And it's easy to understand the party atmosphere — UNR is clearly the cream of the Mountain West this season, and after years of playing little brother to UNLV, the Pack are embracing the opportunity to kick big brother while he's down.

So will tonight's game play out like UNR expects and turn into a two-and-a-half-hour party? The Wolf Pack are the more talented team, as evidenced by the double-digit point spread, and the UNR coaching staff — which, oh by the way, includes former UNLV coach Dave Rice, in case this game needed any more juice — is obviously placing a lot of emphasis on making a statement tonight. Last-place UNLV, which has lost four straight games, will need to play its best game of the season in order to avoid a beatdown.

The Rebels will need to dedicate a lot of defensive attention to UNR leading scorer Marcus Marshall, a guard who scores 20.3 points per game and generates most of his production from the 3-point line (9.2 attempts per game). UNLV will also need big men Cheickna Dembele and Christian Jones to step up their play inside, or Wolf Pack forward Cameron Oliver (14.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 blocks) could take over with his athleticism and toughness around the hoop.

But maybe most important, UNLV is going to have to make shots. The Rebels' shooting woes are well documented at this point (the team ranks 336th in the nation in field goal percentage at 39.5 percent), and UNR is one of the best teams in the country when it comes to defending 3-pointers, so it's probably going to take epic hot streaks from multiple Rebels — Jovan Mooring, Tyrell Green, Jalen Poyser being the three main weapons — for UNLV to make a dent in the UNR defense.

If UNLV can compete in those areas, and get a few fortunate bounces, the Rebels will have a chance — albeit a very slim chance — to crash the party.