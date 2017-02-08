Monuments help preserve history

Americans should be celebrating the national monuments honoring the fight for civil rights designated by former President Barack Obama on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument in Alabama, the Freedom Riders National Monument in Anniston, Ala., and the Reconstruction Era National Monument in South Carolina. Our nation’s history is complex, but our diverse history is rarely shared with present generations. Commemorating historical places ensures that our complex history is shared with present and future generations so that they learn about the stories, history and contributions of all Americans.

Until the designation of the Reconstruction Era National Monument, the story of the Reconstruction Era had not been told in the more than 400 National Park Service holdings. This period of time between the Civil War and the Jim Crow era is hardly ever mentioned in our history books, yet it is an important time period in which great social justice victories were celebrated. Education, land ownership and elected office became a reality for many freed slaves. Sharing these victories brings us closer to having our protected public lands be more reflective. Protecting places such as these monuments also provides many communities the opportunity for atonement and healing.

National monument designations not only protect these important places but will tell their important stories to visitors for generations to come.

The writer is associate director for the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada.